Addison Barger And Blue Jays Take On Rockies On March 31
Addison Barger and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Barger has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Barger had a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .757 and he scored 61 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
Ryan Feltner will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.