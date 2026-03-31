Addison Barger And Blue Jays Take On Rockies On March 31

Barger had a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .757 and he scored 61 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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