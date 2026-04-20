Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Cubs On April 20

Nola is 1-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.