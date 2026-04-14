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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Cubs On April 14

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has -112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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