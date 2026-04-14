Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Cubs On April 14

Nola is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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