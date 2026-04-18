Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Royals On April 18

Judge is hitting for a .240 BA, .329 OBP and .600 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .929 and he has scored 16 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. Judge has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (1-0) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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