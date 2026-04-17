Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Royals On April 17

Judge is hitting for a .236 BA, .321 OBP and .597 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 16 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 0.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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