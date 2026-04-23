Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Red Sox On April 23

Judge is hitting for a .241 BA, .359 OBP and .586 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .945, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 2 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.

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