Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Red Sox On April 21

Judge is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .598 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 16 runs. Judge has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Connelly Early (1-0 with a 2.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.

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