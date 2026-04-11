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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Rays On April 11

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Judge has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .224 BA, .309 OBP and .429 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 10 runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Nick Martinez (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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