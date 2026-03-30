Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Mariners On March 30

Judge had a .331 BA, .457 OBP and .688 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and an 18.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was 1.144, which ranked 1st in MLB, and he scored 137 runs. In 679 plate appearances, he hit 53 home runs (4th in MLB) and drove in 114 runs (5th in MLB). Judge recorded 12 steals on 17 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Giants.

Luis Castillo gets the call to start for the Mariners, his first of the season.

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