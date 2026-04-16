Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Angels On April 16

Judge is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .574 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 15 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

The Angels have not yet named a starter.

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