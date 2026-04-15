Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Angels On April 15

Judge is hitting for a .234 BA, .329 OBP and .547 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored 14 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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