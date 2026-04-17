Aaron Civale And Athletics Face White Sox On April 17
Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Chicago White Sox at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Civale has +108 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Civale is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.
The White Sox are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.