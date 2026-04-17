Aaron Civale And Athletics Face White Sox On April 17

Civale is 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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