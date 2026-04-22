Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Mariners On April 22

Civale is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.