Aaron Civale And Athletics Take On Mariners On April 22
Aaron Civale will get the start for his Athletics against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Civale has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Civale is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.