Mavericks vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 31

Mavericks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: SCHN, KFAA, and WFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) are at home in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (2-2) on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is set at 227 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 -120 -110 227 -110 -110 -230 +190

Mavericks vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (62.1%)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Mavericks put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

The Rockets had an ATS record of 24-25-1 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last year.

Last season, 37 Mavericks games hit the over.

Last year, 41 of the Rockets' 82 games hit the over.

Dallas had a worse record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it did on the road (27-14-0) last season.

Houston was better against the spread at home (27-13-1) than away (18-22-1) last season.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Luka Doncic provided points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists last season. He also averaged 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Kyrie Irving posted 25.6 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists. He drained 49.7% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest (ninth in league).

Daniel Gafford's stats last season included 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He made 72.5% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He sank 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 treys (fourth in NBA).

P.J. Washington recorded 12.9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Alperen Sengun recorded 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Green put up 19.6 points, 3.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 13.7 points, 8.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Amen Thompson averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

