Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TBS, truTV, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, BSSO, SNW, SNE, and SNP

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-250) Islanders (+202) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.3%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Islanders game on April 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline