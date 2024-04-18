Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New York Islanders.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)
- Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, BSSO, SNW, SNE, and SNP
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Islanders (+202)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (64.3%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -128 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Islanders game on April 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -250, and New York is +202 playing on the road.