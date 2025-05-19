FanDuel Promo Code for New Customers: Bet $5+, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

FanDuel doesn’t require promo codes, so for this offer, you won’t need one. Follow these steps to participate:

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets only if your wager wins (within 72 hours of winning bet settlement).

Bonus funds, profit boost tokens, and cashed out wagers are ineligible for this promotion Limit of one promotional bonus per person. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Do Bonus Bets Work?

Bonus Bets are bonuses that you’ll find in your account page or betslip.

Awarded Bonus Bets do not need to be used in one lump sum. You can update the amount of Bonus Bets you want to wager in your betslip. The remaining Bonus Bet balance will still be available in your account.

With Bonus Bets, only the winnings are returned to you, you will not get the stake returned as cash in your wallet.

More information on Bonus Bets found here.

Who Can Claim FanDuel’s Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are at least eighteen (18) years of age and physically present in the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico or are at least twenty one (21) years of age and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont ,Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion ends at 11:59 PM PT on June 22nd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.