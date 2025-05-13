FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 5/13/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 13th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including an Athletics-Los Angeles Dodgers clash at 10:10pm ET.

With an over/under of 9.5 runs, there are plenty of sluggers who could go yard in this one. Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 10 home runs, followed by Tyler Soderstrom (9), Shea Langeliers (8), Lawrence Butler (6) and Luis Urias (6).

Shohei Ohtani paces the Dodgers with 12 dingers, though Freddie Freeman (9), Mookie Betts (6), and Andy Pages (6) are all a threat to go yard.

Athletics-Dodgers home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 13th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 5/13/25

Here are the MLB games being played on May 13th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (+160) +108 -126 9 Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+152) +108 -126 9 Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-178) -112 -104 8.5 Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (-102) +166 -198 9.5 St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+138) +134 -158 7.5 Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+160) +110 -130 8 Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets -1.5 (-125) +215 -260 7.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

