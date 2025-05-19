Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 5/19/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Los Angeles Dodgers and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

On the surface, Brandon Pfaadt is having a solid start to the season, earning a 3.90 SIERA and 3.85 xFIP across his first 9 starts and 50.2 innings. However, when looking under the hood, Pfaadt has gotten a bit lucky, evidenced by his 11th percentile xERA (5.63), 6th percentile xBA (.304), 26th percentile barrel rate (10.3%), and 15th percentile hard-hit rate (47.1%).

Despite Pfaadt pitching a shutout against the Dodgers on May 8, I'm expecting Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles' lethal lineup to do some damage at home on Monday. With Pfaadt a right-handed pitcher, it's not much of a surprise to see him produce worse numbers versus lefties as he's giving up a .341 wOBA, 1.32 WHIP, and 1.65 HR/9 in that split (compared to a .325 wOBA, 1.28 WHIP, and 1.00 HR/9 to righties).

While Ohtani surprisingly went a rare 0-for-6 just two games ago, he's totaled six multi-hit outings, two doubles, and five home runs over his last nine contests. Ohtani is also sporting a stellar .459 wOBA, 197 wRC+, and .408 ISO against right-handed pitchers to begin the campaign.

To correlate with Ohtani tallying two-plus bases, we'll back Freddie Freeman to record an RBI.

Besides Freeman being tied for the most RBIs (34) on the Dodgers, he is another left-handed slugger that can take advantage of Pfaadt's splits versus lefties.

Up to this point, Freeman is dispatching right-handed pitching with ease, notching a .475 wOBA, 208 wRC+, and .323 ISO in the split. Even though Freeman has gone three consecutive games without plating a run, he accrued at least one RBI in 13 of his previous 22 outings before that.

Aside from getting to hit after Ohtani, Freeman also benefits from batting behind Mookie Betts, who has a .382 wOBA or better against two of Pfaadt's three primary pitches (four-seam fastball and sinker) versus right-handed hitters.

At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Pfaadt forecasted for the fifth-most earned runs allowed (2.9) and most hits allowed (5.8) among starters on Monday, making this a good spot to target Ohtani and Freeman at the plate.

Amid injuries to their rotation, the Dodgers are expected to have Landon Knack make his fifth start of the season on Monday versus the Diamondbacks. Over his first 4 starts and 18.1 innings pitched in 2025, Knack sits in the 18th percentile in xERA (4.98), 16th percentile in xBA (.281), 3rd percentile in average exit velocity (93.0 MPH), 19th percentile in barrel rate (11.1%), and 3rd percentile in hard-hit rate (53.7%).

Knack is also a right-handed pitcher who has reverse splits, permitting a .398 wOBA, 1.70 WHIP, 2.35 HR/9, and 16.7% strikeout rate versus right-handed batters (compared to a .316 wOBA, 1.41 WHIP, 0.84 HR/9, and 30.4% strikeout rate versus left-handed hitters). Taking that into account, Eugenio Suarez is a right-handed hitter from the Diamondbacks who I want to target for this SGP.

Suarez has performed better against right-handed hurlers so far, logging a .391 wOBA, 149 wRC+, and .349 ISO in that split (compared to a .226 wOBA, 37 wRC+, and .132 ISO against southpaws). Although it's a small sample, since the start of May, Suarez has lowered his strikeout rate to 18.9% while earning a .346 wOBA, 118 wRC+, and .242 ISO, and he's certainly capable of achieving multiple bases via the long ball.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +556

