NHL

Predators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Predators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Nashville Predators versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Predators vs Flames Game Info

  • Nashville Predators (7-15-6) vs. Calgary Flames (13-10-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Predators (-156)Flames (+130)5.5Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Predators win (59.2%)

Predators vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Predators. The Flames are -200 to cover the spread, and the Predators are +160.

Predators vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for Predators-Flames on December 10 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Predators vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Predators vs Flames moneyline has Nashville as a -156 favorite, while Calgary is a +130 underdog on the road.

