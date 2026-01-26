3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 1/26/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

These two teams are playing pretty solid defense lately, and that pushes me to the under at this line of 234.5.

Over the last 10 games, the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers are 10th and 11th, respectively, in defensive rating. On top of that, Atlanta and Indiana rank 27th and 29th, respectively, in offensive rating in that time.

Eight of Indiana's last nine games have gone under 234.5 points while four of the Hawks' last five home games have gone under 234.5.

Maybe I'm putting too much stock into the recent sample for these teams, but with the way they're playing of late, the under is my favorite bet of the night.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

Luka Doncic can put up numbers tonight in a delightful matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and I like him to notch at least 10 assists.

Luka Doncic can put up numbers tonight in a delightful matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and I like him to notch at least 10 assists.

With a high total (235.5) and tight spread (LA -1.5), this game has gobs of shootout potential.

Across the last 15 games, the Bulls are 22nd in defensive rating while the Los Angeles Lakers sit 19th. In addition to that, the Bulls (fifth in pace this season) are a huge pace-up matchup for the Lakers (21st).

Luka has generated at least 10 assists in two of his last three games. Neither of these defenses figure to slow down the other team all that much, and while I'm intrigued by Doncic to record a triple-double at +330 odds, I prefer to take him to finish with at least 10 assists at +106.

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are an elite first-quarter team, and I am backing them to jump out to an early lead tonight versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

1st Quarter Spread 1st Quarter Spread Houston Rockets -2.5 -122 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, the Rockets own the second-best first-quarter net rating (+11.7). They've won two straight first quarters and have been off since Friday, so they should be rested and ready to roll today.

Memphis, meanwhile, is 21st in first-quarter net rating on the road (-10.5).

These two teams played once already this campaign, and the Rockets won the first stanza by 12 points -- and that game was in Memphis.

With a superb starting five and a great first-period track record, Houston can win the first quarter by at least three points tonight.

