Predators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 15

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Predators vs Flames Game Info

Nashville Predators (5-9-3) vs. Calgary Flames (8-6-3)

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-146) Flames (+122) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (50.3%)

Predators vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +172.

Predators vs Flames Over/Under

Predators versus Flames, on November 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Predators vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -146 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!