Predators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Calgary Flames.
On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Calgary Flames.
Predators vs Flames Game Info
- Nashville Predators (12-20-7) vs. Calgary Flames (18-13-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Flames Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-126)
|Flames (+105)
|5.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (51.2%)
Predators vs Flames Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Predators are +194 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -245.
Predators vs Flames Over/Under
- Predators versus Flames on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Predators vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Predators, Calgary is the underdog at +105, and Nashville is -126 playing on the road.