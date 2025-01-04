Predators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

On Saturday in the NHL, the Nashville Predators are up against the Calgary Flames.

Predators vs Flames Game Info

Nashville Predators (12-20-7) vs. Calgary Flames (18-13-7)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-126) Flames (+105) 5.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (51.2%)

Predators vs Flames Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Predators are +194 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -245.

Predators vs Flames Over/Under

Predators versus Flames on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Predators vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flames-Predators, Calgary is the underdog at +105, and Nashville is -126 playing on the road.

