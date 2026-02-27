NHL
Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Penguins vs Rangers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ABC
Penguins vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-120)
|Rangers (+100)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (67.2%)
Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -260.
Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Penguins-Rangers matchup on Feb. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Rangers reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-120) and New York as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.