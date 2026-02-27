Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Rangers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-7)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ABC

Penguins vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-120) Rangers (+100) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (67.2%)

Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -260.

Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under

The Penguins-Rangers matchup on Feb. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Rangers reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-120) and New York as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!