NHL

Penguins vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Penguins vs Rangers Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (30-15-12) vs. New York Rangers (22-29-7)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ABC

Penguins vs Rangers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-120)Rangers (+100)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Penguins win (67.2%)

Penguins vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -260.

Penguins vs Rangers Over/Under

  • The Penguins-Rangers matchup on Feb. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Penguins vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Rangers reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-120) and New York as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

