Will Riley Questionable Feb. 28 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury
Will Riley (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. As of Friday evening, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 227.5.
What It Means
Riley tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in his last action, a 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 26. Riley is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.