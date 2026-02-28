FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Will Riley
Washington Wizards

Will Riley

Washington Wizards • #27 SF

Will Riley Questionable Feb. 28 Against Raptors Due To Ankle Injury

Will Riley (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 28. As of Friday evening, the Raptors are favored by 14 with a total of 227.5.

What It Means

Riley tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in his last action, a 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Feb. 26. Riley is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Riley

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News