Julian Strawther DTD For Feb. 27 Against Thunder Due To Toe Injury

Strawther had 12 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25. Strawther is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.