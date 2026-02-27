Julian Strawther DTD For Feb. 27 Against Thunder Due To Toe Injury
Julian Strawther (Toe) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Thunder are favored by 8.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Strawther had 12 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in his most recent action, a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Feb. 25. Strawther is averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.