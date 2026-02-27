FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg DTD For Feb. 27 Against Grizzlies Due To Foot Injury

Cooper Flagg (Foot) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 27. As of Friday morning, the Mavericks are favored by 5 with a total of 239.5.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 10, Flagg recorded 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 120-111 loss to the Suns. Flagg paces his team in both points (20.4 per game) and assists (4.1), and averages 6.6 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Cooper Flagg

