James Cook Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Running back James Cook has a matchup versus the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL (127.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Cook a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Cook vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.92

61.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.47

16.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 190.0 fantasy points in 2024 (14.6 per game), Cook is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 29th overall.

In his last three games, Cook has put up 46.2 fantasy points (15.4 per game), running for 232 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also contributed 50 yards on four catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Cook has 75.4 total fantasy points (15.1 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 62 times for 332 yards with six touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 62 yards on 10 catches (13 targets).

The peak of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, as he tallied 27.5 fantasy points by reeling in one pass (on one target) for 17 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook's matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.9 fantasy points. He ran for 20 yards on six carries on the day with two catches for nine yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Patriots have allowed a TD catch by 20 players this season.

New England has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Five players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one TD against New England this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this year.

