2024 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Colorado Buffaloes have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Colorado 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Dakota State Aug. 29 W 31-26 Buffaloes (-11.5) 54.5 2 @ Nebraska Sept. 7 L 28-10 Cornhuskers (-6.5) 56.5 3 @ Colorado State Sept. 14 - Buffaloes (-7.5) 58.5 4 Baylor Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ UCF Sept. 28 - - - 7 Kansas State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Arizona Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Colorado Last Game

The Buffaloes were taken down by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-10 in their most recent outing. Shedeur Sanders threw for 244 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for the Buffs in that game versus the Cornhuskers. In the running game, Dallan Hayden totaled 32 rushing yards on five carries (6.4 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 27 yards. Travis Hunter led the receiving charge against the Cornhuskers, hauling in 10 passes for 110 yards.

Colorado Betting Insights

Colorado has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

