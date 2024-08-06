menu item
NCAAF

2024 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

2024 Colorado Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Colorado Buffaloes have a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Colorado 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1North Dakota StateAug. 29W 31-26Buffaloes (-11.5)54.5
2@ NebraskaSept. 7L 28-10Cornhuskers (-6.5)56.5
3@ Colorado StateSept. 14-Buffaloes (-7.5)58.5
4BaylorSept. 21---
5@ UCFSept. 28---
7Kansas StateOct. 12---
8@ ArizonaOct. 19---
Colorado Last Game

The Buffaloes were taken down by the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-10 in their most recent outing. Shedeur Sanders threw for 244 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for the Buffs in that game versus the Cornhuskers. In the running game, Dallan Hayden totaled 32 rushing yards on five carries (6.4 yards per carry). He also had two catches for 27 yards. Travis Hunter led the receiving charge against the Cornhuskers, hauling in 10 passes for 110 yards.

Colorado Betting Insights

  • Colorado has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
