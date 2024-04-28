Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Boston Bruins facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Boston Bruins (47-20-15) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN and NESN

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-164) Maple Leafs (+136) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (57.5%)

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Spread

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins are +158 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -192.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Maple Leafs on April 30 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bruins vs Maple Leafs Moneyline