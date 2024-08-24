DeVonta Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith posted 8.4 fantasy points, and heading into 2024 he was the 23rd-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 146.6 78 22 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 149.5 79 20

DeVonta Smith 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: four receptions, 131 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 8.4 8 7 84 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles threw the ball on 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Smith's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeVonta Smith 112 81 1066 7 6 A.J. Brown 158 106 1456 7 15 Dallas Goedert 83 59 592 3 10 Jahan Dotson 83 49 518 4 11

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.