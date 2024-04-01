Run It Back: Monday, April 1st, 2024

On today’s episode, NBA insider Shams Charania shares the latest on Joel Embiid’s return to the court.

Then, the crew reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game-winner against the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks extending their win streak to seven after beating the Houston Rockets, the Denver Nuggets’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and LeBron James’ comments after scoring a season-high versus the Brooklyn Nets.

Next, Shams updates Malik Monk’s health and the Minnesota Timberwolves' ownership battle.

After that, the crew discusses Victor Wembanyama’s historic rookie season, where Jalen Brunson ranks among guards in the NBA, and Draymond Green’s big against the San Antonio Spurs.

Finally, they talk about top highlights around the league and their best bets for the Phoenix Suns versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!