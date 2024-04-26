3 Strikeout Prop Bets to Target for Friday 4/26/24

The lengthy MLB season offers a wide array of bets via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strikeout props are among the popular lines offered. These bets can focus on the over/under of a starting pitcher's strikeout total or alternate lines can be utilized for more intriguing odds.

In this piece, we will dive into the stats to back our favorite strikeout props of the day across the MLB's slate. Which pitchers taking the mound could rack up Ks or which may stumble? We have plenty of tools available that can help us zero in on the top picks, and we'll use stats from numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections, Baseball Savant, and FanGraphs.

Here are some of the most enticing strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook for today's games.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Strikeout Props

After ranking in at least the 82nd percentile of strikeout percentage (K%) in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Miami Marlins' Jesus Luzardo is beginning to ramp up his production. The southpaw pitcher totaled a season-high eight Ks in his last outing. He pulled off the feat in only five innings of work, making the total even more impressive.

With Luzardo beginning to regularly strikeout batters once again, targeting his prop against the Washington Nationals could yield success. FanDuel has his total sitting at 5.5 -- which makes the over very manageable.

FanDuel Research's daily game projections is predicting about 7.6 Ks for Luzardo. Washington isn't too bad in the strikeout category, carrying the 15th-highest K%. However, the Nats were steamrolled by the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching on Thursday, striking out 13 times.

Washington is averaging only 1.3 runs over the last three games. Luzardo comes off perhaps his best start of the young season. FDR's projections model also gives me plenty of confidence for the over.

Miles Mikolas has never reached a 20.0 K% during his nine-year career in the MLB. For reference, his career-high was 19.0% in the 2022 season, which ranked in the bottom 24% of the category. Mikolas rarely carries high strikeout totals, hence the 3.5 total for tonight's matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets.

The Cards' veteran starter only averaged 3.9 Ks over 35 starts last season. He's at about the same the production, totaling 4.0 strikeouts each appearance this season. The 3.5 total certainly seems reasonable.

Mikolas has logged only 3 Ks in two of five outings. I'm loving the +110 odds for the under. The Mets have the fifth-lowest K% in baseball. One of Mikolas' biggest strengths is his chase rate (50th percentile). However, New York is decent in this category (tied for 13th-highest chase rate).

The Mets averaged only 6.0 strikeouts per game in their previous series. This is a tough pull for Mikolas; give me the under.

The Atlanta Braves traded for Chris Sale in the offseason and quickly signed him to a two-year, $38 million extension. So far, the move has paid off.

Sale is carrying a 3.04 skill-interactive ERA (ERA), which would be his lowest mark since the 2019 season. He missed most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury and did not pitch in 2020. Last season, the veteran lefty averaged 6.3 strikeouts per start. Following four appearances in the Braves' red and navy, Sale is totaling 6.8 Ks each appearance.

He's not the same dominant pitcher we saw from 2012 to 2018 when Sale made seven consecutive All-Star appearances. Still, this is a pitcher that can stack some impressive K totals. I believe Sale is in store for another eye-catching outing after reaching seven strikeouts in three of four starts this season.

Atlanta's pitcher currently ranks in the 75th percentile of K%. His chase rate has been elite, sitting in the 98th percentile. This has always been a big strength for Sale as he's been in at least the 92nd percentile in four of his last five full seasons.

While the Cleveland Guardians boast the sixth-lowest K% in the MLB, they still consistently chase pitches out of the strike zone. The Guardians are tied for the sixth-highest chase rate. This plays right into Sale's hands. I expect Sale to keep finding success in the K department by reaching at least seven strikeouts.

