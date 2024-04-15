3 NHL Player Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/15/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some NHL player props bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Prop Bets

In their final game of the regular season, let's turn to Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers.

There are multiple factors in play tonight that have me looking to Panarin for not just one goal tonight, but two. First and foremost, the Rangers can clinch the number one seed in the Metro Division and the President's Trophy with a win tonight. That will secure home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, a clear motivating factor to win tonight.

Next, Panarin currently sits at 48 goals this season and has been noted in saying that hitting 50 goals is important to him. While we have to take this with a grain of salt, Panarin didn't get to the fifth-most goals (48) in the league by accident this season, he's an elite goal-scorer.

Finally, when it comes to the matchup against the Ottawa Senators, it's a great one since they have allowed the third-most (3.47) Goals per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations since the start of April. They're one of the worst defenses in the league to end the season and Panarin brings an elite skillset to the ice to notch two more goals tonight.

The Great Eight and the Washington Capitals are pushing for a Wild Card spot and need to look for the win tonight.

A loss tonight doesn't officially eliminate the Capitals from the playoffs but it sure puts them in a tight spot heading into their final game on Tuesday. Things should be super straightforward for them tonight and that means plenty of shots for Alex Ovechkin.

Over his last 10 games, he has 33 shots on goal, while seeing his normal time on the first forward line and both power-play units. The shots can come early and often for the greatest goal-scorer in the modern era, which is what we should see tonight.

He's up against the Boston Bruins, who have slipped on defense and have allowed the most (71.43) Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations since the start of April. The desperation factor is there for Ovi and it's actually a good matchup for him to get the shots on goal.

With no exaggeration, this is a literal must-win game for the Detroit Red Wings.

Win and stay alive for their final game of the season tomorrow or lose and the season is effectively over tonight. It's that simple for the Red Wings, who come in with a 3.76 implied goal total at home to the host the Montreal Canadiens.

Since the start of April, the Canadiens' defense has allowed 70.74 Total Shot Attempts per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations, which is the second-worst in the league. This is among the softest matchups the Wings could have to end the season and should allow them to turn the offense up to 11.

We keep things simple with their best player, Dylan Larkin, who is the center on the first forward line and the first power-play unit. He comes in with a very solid 43 shots on goal over his last 10 games and has gone over this mark in six of those games.

Watch live NHL games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NHL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NHL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.