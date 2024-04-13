Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Red Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (7-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-7)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Angels vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

LAA: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Angels) - 0-1, 8.38 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Griffin Canning (0-1) for the Angels and Cooper Criswell for the Red Sox. Canning has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Canning has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Criswell and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each time he pitched a season ago.

Angels vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.4%)

Angels vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Red Sox, Los Angeles is the favorite at -116, and Boston is -102 playing at home.

Angels vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and Los Angeles is +134 to cover the runline.

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Red Sox contest on April 13, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Angels came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -116 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have put together a 2-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Boston has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-5-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 7-7-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in total hits (15) this season while batting .306 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .735.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Trout will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with a double, a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.556) thanks to six extra-base hits. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 54th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging in MLB.

Ward enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .419.

O'Hoppe heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double and a walk.

Jo Adell has one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has accumulated an on-base percentage of .426 and has 12 hits, both team-high marks for the Red Sox. He's batting .279 and slugging .698.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jarren Duran is slugging .433 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .385.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Triston Casas is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Rafael Devers is batting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Angels vs Red Sox Head to Head

4/12/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/7/2024: 12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/24/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2023: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/16/2023: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2023: 9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-7 BOS (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/9/2022: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!