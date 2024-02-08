What are Super Bowl prop bets? A Super Bowl prop bet is a wager on specific game events or player performances, not directly linked to the final game result. Examples include betting on the coin toss winner, a player's touchdown count, or even halftime show details. These bets add excitement by allowing bets on various fun and unique aspects of the game.

Where can I make Super Bowl prop bets? You can make prop bets for the Super Bowl (and more!) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the most popular prop bet for the Super Bowl? In last year’s Super Bowl, Anytime TD Scorer was the most popular prop bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other popular Super Bowl prop bets included Correct Score, First Touchdown Scorer, and Odds to Win Super Bowl MVP.

Can you parlay Super Bowl prop bets? Parlaying your Super Bowl prop bets is one way to increase your payout by combining multiple bets. Many Super Bowl bets are able to be parlayed to form a Super Bowl Same Game Parlay or a parlay with another sports event. Simply add any Super Bowl prop bets to your betslip and you will be informed if any bets are not able to be parlayed.

How can I place bets on the Super Bowl? You can place bets on the Super Bowl straight from your phone with the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Where can I see every type of Super Bowl odds offered at FanDuel Sportsbook? In addition to the props mentioned above, FanDuel Sportsbook offers hundreds of markets to bet on the 2024 Super Bowl. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see all Super Bowl odds.

Does FanDuel Sportsbook offer Taylor Swift Super Bowl prop bets? Due to state regulations, Taylor Swift prop bets are only available in Canada. If you are located in Ontario, you can bet on if Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift or if Taylor Swift will be mentioned in the Super Bowl MVP speech.

What Super Bowl prop bets are legal in my state? Here's our full guide for which prop bets are legal where. Generally, prop bets on the MVP award are available in more states than the Gatorade color.