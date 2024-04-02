Kings vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 2

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and BSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (47-27) are underdogs (+3) as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-31) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and BSSC. The point total is 222 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3 -112 -108 222 -110 -110 -152 +128

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (55.2%)

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Kings are 37-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 35 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over 35 times this season.

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under 45.9% of the time this season (34 of 74 games with a set point total).

At home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (15-22-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-15-0).

The Kings have hit the over on the total in 21 of 37 home games (56.8%), compared to 14 of 37 road games (37.8%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.457, 16-18-1 record) than away (.487, 19-20-0).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (15 times out of 35) than away (19 of 39) this year.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 assists and 13.6 boards.

De'Aaron Fox averages 26.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Keegan Murray averages 15 points, 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden gets the Clippers 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Paul George gets the Clippers 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.6 points, 9.1 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 66% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Clippers get 14 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 2.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

