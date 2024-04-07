Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.
Brewers vs Mariners Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (5-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-5)
- Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW
Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | SEA: (+108)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | SEA: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA
The probable starters are Colin Rea (1-0) for the Brewers and Emerson Hancock (1-0) for the Mariners. Rea helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rea has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Hancock has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners covered. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Hancock start this season -- they won.
Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (50.4%)
Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline
- Milwaukee is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +108 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Mariners Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Brewers are +168 to cover, and the Mariners are -205.
Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Mariners on April 7, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Brewers have an against the spread record of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.
- The Mariners have gone 2-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Seattle has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-3-2 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .654. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Willy Adames has a slash line of .320/.433/.480 this season and a team-best OPS of .913.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Adames has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .238 with a .524 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.
- Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by two extra-base hits.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Mitch Haniger has totaled nine hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Mariners. He's batting .290.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 81st in slugging.
- J.P. Crawford has a home run and three walks while batting .143. He's slugging .229 with an on-base percentage of .231.
- He is currently 180th in batting average, 184th in on-base percentage and 177th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Dylan Moore is hitting .250 with a home run and three walks.
- Luis Urias is hitting .176 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
Brewers vs Mariners Head to Head
- 4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
