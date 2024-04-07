Brewers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Mariners Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (5-2) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-5)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Brewers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+168) | SEA: +1.5 (-205)

MIL: -1.5 (+168) | SEA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Brewers) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA

The probable starters are Colin Rea (1-0) for the Brewers and Emerson Hancock (1-0) for the Mariners. Rea helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rea has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Hancock has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mariners covered. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Hancock start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.4%)

Brewers vs Mariners Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +108 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Mariners Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Brewers are +168 to cover, and the Mariners are -205.

Brewers vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Mariners on April 7, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -126 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 4-3-0 in seven games with a line this season.

The Mariners have gone 2-1 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total four times this season for a 4-3-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .654. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Willy Adames has a slash line of .320/.433/.480 this season and a team-best OPS of .913.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Adames has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .238 with a .524 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has totaled nine hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Mariners. He's batting .290.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 81st in slugging.

J.P. Crawford has a home run and three walks while batting .143. He's slugging .229 with an on-base percentage of .231.

He is currently 180th in batting average, 184th in on-base percentage and 177th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Dylan Moore is hitting .250 with a home run and three walks.

Luis Urias is hitting .176 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Brewers vs Mariners Head to Head

4/6/2024: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/5/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/18/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!