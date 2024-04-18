Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (11-6) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | STL: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.55 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 1-2, 6.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-0) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (1-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. When Peralta starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 1-2-0 record against the spread in Gibson's starts. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for two Gibson starts this season -- they split the games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (53.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -118 favorite, while St. Louis is a -100 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -178 to cover.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals game on April 19, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 17 chances this season.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 10-7-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won five of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (41.7%).

St. Louis is 5-6 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-11-2 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals are 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 24 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .358 batting average, as well.

He is seventh in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .308 and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .400.

His batting average is 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 40th.

Brice Turang has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Rhys Hoskins has been key for Milwaukee with 13 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan is batting .235 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 88th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado leads his team with a .403 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Masyn Winn has put up an on-base percentage of .404 and has 17 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals.

Willson Contreras is hitting .300 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.

