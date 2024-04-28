Angels vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (13-13) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-17)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-2, 4.39 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-1, 2.12 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (3-1, 2.12 ERA). Lopez's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Detmers starts, the Angels are 4-1-0 against the spread. The Angels won each of Detmers' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Twins are +146 to cover, and the Angels are -178.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Angels game on April 28 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 8-5 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 11 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 12-13-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-13).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Los Angeles has a 7-12 record (winning only 36.8% of its games).

In the 27 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-12-1).

The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 14-13-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota OPS (.930) this season. He has a .286 batting average, an on-base percentage of .385, and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualifying batters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Jeffers will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .276 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Edouard Julien leads Minnesota with 21 hits. He is batting .244 this season and has 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Julien has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Alex Kirilloff is batting .260 with a .442 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Carlos Santana is batting .181 with a .269 OBP and 10 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Santana heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has accumulated a team-high .514 slugging percentage. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 59th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Mike Trout's 23 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .223 while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .288 with five doubles and five walks.

Jo Adell is batting .333 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2022: 10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2022: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/14/2022: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2022: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

