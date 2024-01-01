What is the NBA in-season tournament? It's a new annual competition for all 30 NBA teams. All teams take part in the first stage of the tournament, Group Play. Then, eight teams will advance to the second and final stage, Knockout Rounds. Those games will be single-elimination.

How does the tournament work? The groups will play every Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3-28. Then, the teams will move on to the final Knockout Rounds. These will be single-elimination games — the Quarterfinals (Dec. 4-5), Semifinals (Dec. 7), and Championship (Dec. 9). The top team in each of the six groups and one “wild card” team from each conference will move on to the Quarterfinals. The NBA will select the wild card from the teams that finished second in their group. The team with the best record in Group Play from each conference will be the "wild card" team.

What is Group Play For the Group Play draw, all 30 teams have been randomly assigned to groups of five within their conference, determined by their won-loss records from the 2022-23 regular season. Each team is set to participate in four specified Group Play games, facing every team in its group once – two games at home and two away.