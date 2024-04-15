3 Home Run Prop Bets to Target for Monday 4/15/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former, specifically home run props.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Home Run Props

With plenty of power in their lineup, the Texas Rangers are always capable of knocking out a few home runs.

They are on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers, who will have Reese Olson on the mound tonight, a pitcher we can target for some homers.

Last season, Olson allowed a .376 SLG, 4.34 xFIP, 1.21 HR/9, 41.0% fly-ball rate, and 37.6% hard-contact rate versus left-handed hitters. Those are numbers we love to see when it comes to finding homers, and it leads me to Corey Seager.

Seager was elite last year versus right-handed pitchers with a 183 wRC+, .439 wOBA, .333 ISO, 40.2% fly-ball rate, and 49.8% hard-contact rate. He was among the best in the league last season and can certainly show that off tonight. As usual, I'll add, Seager To Record an RBI (+135), too.

A 4.29 implied run total for the San Francisco Giants could be a good spot for some offense tonight.

The Miami Marlins will have Edward Cabrera on the bump to make his 2024 season debut. Cabrera certainly has some gas on the mound, but he also struggles with the long ball and likely won't have a long leash in his debut. This is good news for the Giants' hitters because the Marlins' bullpen has allowed the eighth-most HR/9 (1.34) this season.

As for Cabrera, last year he allowed a .419 SLG, 4.94 xFIP, 0.82 HR/9, 36.3% hard-contact rate, and 34.5% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters.

This leads me to Jorge Soler, who was solid last year versus righty pitchers with a 110 wRC+, .219 ISO, 43.0% fly-ball rate, and 41.2% hard-contact rate. I love everything about this matchup, so I'll add Soler To Record an RBI (+150).

Jake Cronenworth is off to a hot start this season and has a great matchup to continue that tonight.

As of now, Cronenworth is 15th in the league (11.5%) when it comes to Barrels per Plate Appearance, per Baseball Savant. Of course, it's a small sample size of just a few weeks, but all of the underlying metrics are there for Cronenworth.

Tonight, he'll be up against Joe Ross, who is on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers. Ross hasn't pitched since 2021 due to surgeries, so we have to look back to that season for stats.

In 2021, Ross had a .458 SLG, 4.75 xFIP, 1.74 HR/9, 42.0% fly-ball rate, and 36.3% hard-contact rate versus left-handed hitters. This is a solid hitter's park, and I'll side with Cronenworth in this matchup. I'm also adding Cronenworth To Record an RBI (+155).

Dive into baseball season with FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost, available for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay on any MLB game happening April 15th! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.