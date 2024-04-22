Kay Adams' 2024 NFL Draft Prediction: 4 QBs in the First 4 Picks?

The main talking point surrounding the 2024 NFL Draft has been around where this class of quarterbacks will go.

While former Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams going to the Chicago Bears seems to be a formality at this point as he has -10000 odds to be the first pick, the rest of the group is still up in the air.

With both the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots -- who own the No. 2 and No. 3 pick, respectively -- in need of a quarterback and several teams that could trade up, we very well could see the first four picks being QBs for the first time ever.

On Thursday's episode of Up & Adams, Kay went through her thinking as to why she believes this will be the case on April 25th.

Here's the clip discussed above:

Could this be the first draft in NFL history with 4 QBs taken with FIRST 4 picks???@heykayadams sure thinks so 👀🔊 pic.twitter.com/6HYKFGM65A — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 18, 2024

FanDuel Sportsbook has quarterbacks favored to go No. 2 (Jayden Daniels at -320 odds to be the second pick) and No. 3 (Drake Maye at -150), but at No. 4, it's former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. who's the favorite at -230.

Meanwhile, former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the second-best odds to be the fourth pick (+380).

Do you see history being made this year with four quarterbacks going in the first four picks?

Check out the full episode below:

