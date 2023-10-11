Despite what turned out to be a lopsided opener, the WNBA Finals are either team's series.

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty by a score of 99-82 in Game 1 of the championship series after outscoring them by 20 in the second half.

Game 2 tips off tonight with the Liberty trying to get back into the series before things head to New York.

Here's a look at the best betting picks for Game 2.

WNBA Finals Game 2 Betting Picks

New York Liberty +5 (-114)

The Liberty are not playing in an actual "must-win" game tonight, but for them, it surely feels like it is something close to that.

After dropping Game 1, New York knows their backs are against the wall against the reigning champions. Heading into halftime, the Liberty had a three-point lead thanks to their perimeter shooting. That's what they need to get back to in Game 2, with Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot finding their games.

Ionescu struggled greatly in the opener, totaling just 7 points while shooting 28.6% from the field and 20.0 from beyond the arc. Vandersloot was a bit better, recording 10 points and 6 assists while shooting 36.4%, but to take down the Aces -- whose guard trio of Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young all scored 20-plus points -- they'll need to match them.

These two teams are too similarly matched for it to end up being so lopsided again, and I expect the Liberty duo to get back on track as they pair with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones to bring the necessary scoring.

Following their lone loss to the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals, the Liberty answered with an 84-point outing and a win. If the Liberty have their best basketball in them, expect to see it in Las Vegas tonight -- win or lose. I expect it to be close.

Under 171.5 (-110)

The points were there in Game 1, but the history between these two teams says it may not hold up that way.

Las Vegas and New York totaled 181 points in Game 1, higher than their average during the regular season of 165.2 in five games versus each other. Throughout the playoffs, the Aces' games have gone over the 171.5 mark four different times as they've mostly steamrolled opponents -- which isn't surprising since they haven't lost since August 28.

The Liberty have been the opposite through the postseason. Their games have gone over this 171.5 total in only three of their seven playoff games thus far. If this is going to be a tighter game -- which it should be -- then it's going to be close to the current total.

Both teams were top three in defensive rating this season, with the Aces ranking first (97.7) and the Liberty ranking third (99.4). I'm expecting those defenses to shine in Game 2.

Breanna Stewart Over 20.5 Points (-125)

The reigning MVP's performance in Game 2 will go a long way toward deciding whether or not the Liberty can knot this series, and I think it's best to go with Breanna Stewart than against her.

With Stewart's points prop at a total of 20.5, this is the best prop of the night in my eyes. Stewart averaged 23.0 points per game in the regular season, but that has gone down to 20.0 in the playoffs through seven games. However, over her past three games, she's scored 21 or more points in each -- including 21 in Game 1.

Over her playoff career, she's averaged 24.0 points, and with her team's back against the wall, she will likely be doing everything in her power to get the ball in the basket. The Liberty run through Stewie and have all season. There's a reason she is a two-time MVP and a two-time WNBA Champion.

This season against the Aces, she is just averaging 17.7 points per game in the six meetings. While Vegas has managed to limit her, the best players often put together their best showings when their team needs it most. This should be one of those occasions.

