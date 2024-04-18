Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Preview, Series Odds

In the first round of the Eastern Conference's playoff slate, the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers versus the New York Knicks seem to be the most intriguing series. These clashes carry the shortest odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA playoff odds.

Let's zero in on Pacers-Bucks. This figures to be an exciting matchup between two of the NBA's quickest-paced and highest-scoring teams. Each side delivered in the scoring department in five head-to-head matchups in the regular season. The two reached at least 245 combined points in four of five contests, and the total was at least 257 in the last four matchups.

This is shaping up to be an entertaining series, and there's even more intrigue due to a key injury on the 3-seeded Bucks. Here are the latest odds and stats for the series. Let's break down this anticipated bout in the East.

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Odds: Moneyline, Total Games, and Correct Score

Series Moneyline: Pacers: -102 Bucks: -120

Total Games: 4 (+420) 5 (+260) 6 (+195) 7 (+230)

Series Correct Score: Pacers 4-0 (+600) Pacers 4-1 (+700) Pacers 4-2 (+440) Pacers 4-3 (+1000) Bucks 4-0 (+1600) Bucks 4-1 (+550) Bucks 4-2 (+500) Bucks 4-3 (+350)

Correct Score After Three Games: Pacers 3-0 (+410) Pacers 2-1 (+125) Bucks 3-0 (+800) Bucks 2-1 (+180)

Series Spread: Pacers -1.5 (+138) Bucks +1.5 (-170)



Pacers vs. Bucks Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings, pace, and shot distribution via DunksAndThrees.

Pacers: nERD: 56.3 (14th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 120.1 (2nd) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 117.9 (24th) Pace: 102.1 (2nd) Against-the-Spread Record: 44-35-3 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 37.2% (3rd) - 65.5% (7th) Mid: 24.7% (7th) - 48.9% (1st) 3PT: 38.0% (20th) - 37.4% (9th)

Bucks: nERD: 60.5 (8th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.6 (6th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 115.3 (19th) Pace: 100.4 (7th) Against-the-Spread Record: 35-47 Shot Distribution and Efficiency: Rim: 32.1% (25th) - 67.3% (2nd) Mid: 24.9% (8th) - 44.6% (10th) 3PT: 43.0% (4th) - 37.3% (11th)



Pacers vs. Bucks Analysis

Most of this series could hinge on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee's superstar forward has not played since April 9th due to a calf strain.

Shams Charania reported that Giannis' status early in the series is up in the air. This is why we are seeing some interesting odds in favor of Indiana.

For example, the Pacers are +600 sweep while the Bucks are +1600. Indiana is also +410 to lead the series 3-0 through three games compared to Milwaukee at +800 to be leading 3-0. The market has adjusted with Antetokounmpo's injury.

This is a very dangerous series for the Bucks. An early exit would not be much of a surprise, especially when you consider Indiana's success in head-to-head matchups this season.

In five meetings, the Pacers are 4-1 while going 4-1 against the spread (ATS). Milwaukee's defense has been shaky for most of the season, and Indiana has exposed that with 128.8 points per game (PPG) over the five meetings.

Of course, coach Rick Carlisle leads one of the top offenses in basketball. The Pacers have the second-best offensive rating -- behind the Boston Celtics -- and totals the most PPG (123.1).

The Bucks have had a really tough time stopping Indiana's paint attack over the last four clashes. The Pacers totaled 64.0 points in the paint per game; they average 57.7 points on the season (first). Indiana also outrebounded Milwaukee in four of five matchups.

Without Giannis, the Bucks' rebounding, interior scoring, and rim protection would take massive hits. He leads the team with 11.5 rebounds per game (RPG), takes 76.3% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim, and is a five-time All-Defensive player.

Milwaukee already ranks among the bottom six teams in shot distribution around the rim while Indiana boasts the third-best mark in the category.

The Pacers have had the Bucks' number all season, and Giannis' injury only causes more concern. This an intriguing series that should be very competitive. One of the Eastern Conference's top three seeds looks in danger.

Watch live games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.