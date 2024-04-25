Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (12-12) vs. Texas Rangers (13-12)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | TEX: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 1-4, 4.40 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 0-2, 6.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (1-4) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (0-2) will take the ball for the Rangers. Castillo and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-3. The Rangers have failed to cover all of the four games Heaney has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for three Heaney starts this season -- they lost every time.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.9%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Texas is -162 to cover.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rangers contest on April 25, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 11-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers are 7-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.8% of those games).

Texas has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-0 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 13-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Caleb Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.350) and total hits (19) this season. He's batting .271 batting average while slugging .529.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Mitch Haniger is batting .256 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified, he ranks 88th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is batting .186 with a .291 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Crawford enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Josh Rojas is batting .315 with a .383 OBP and four RBI for Seattle this season.

Rojas heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has a slugging percentage of .613 and has 29 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .312 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .257. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 85th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Evan Carter is hitting .215 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks.

Josh Smith has a .388 OBP to pace his team.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/24/2024: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/23/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

