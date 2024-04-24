Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (13-12)

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166)

MIL: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 2-0, 1.90 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 2-2, 4.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-0) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (2-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. Peralta and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Peralta's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 3-2-0 against the spread when Keller starts. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Keller starts this season -- they won both.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.9%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +138 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -166.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Brewers-Pirates contest on April 25, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -130 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 23 chances this season.

The Brewers are 12-11-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 9-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 56.2% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (62.5%).

The Pirates have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-0).

The Pirates are 14-10-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.439), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (33) this season. He has a .359 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 19th in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .320 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Turang has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Willy Adames is batting .286 with a .451 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .203 with a .304 OBP and 14 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high OBP (.386) and slugging percentage (.411). He's batting .263.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 86th in slugging.

Connor Joe has racked up 20 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has six doubles and 13 walks while hitting .264.

Jack Suwinski is batting .179 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

4/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/23/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/22/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/18/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/17/2023: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2022: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/9/2022: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/8/2022: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

