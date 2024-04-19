3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

MLB Prop Bets

Ronald Acuna Jr. has found his swing, so let's roll with him tonight to Record 2+ Total Bases.

The Atlanta Braves have a great matchup tonight against the Texas Rangers and their starter Andrew Heaney. numberFire's heat map gives the Braves the second-best implied total on the night at 5.37.

Heaney has had a rough go to start the 2024 season, allowing 11 runs (9 earned) on 12 hits through just 12 innings of work. The left-handed starter also has a 5.20 SIERA in the three starts and an xFIP of 6.26. With a lineup like Atlanta's, the Braves should have no problem thriving.

Acuna is the hitter we want in the lineup as he sets the tone from the leadoff spot. In his last eight games, he's totaled two or more bases six times. He's a machine on the plate and basepaths, combining power and speed to make this happen with one swing of the bat. While he has only five extra-base hits on the campaign, Acuna just hit his first home run of the year.

It's only the beginning for the reigning NL MVP, who should deliver big tonight.

The New York Yankees are in a good spot to hit tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays' starter Tyler Alexander.

Alexander has already allowed five home runs in three games (one start) this season. Beyond that, he's let up a whopping 20 hits while sporting a 4.78 SIERA and 6.85 FIP.

New York has a solid 4.92 implied total against Alexander and the Rays, setting up the offense for success. I like Anthony Volpe to be the player worth considering, taking him to Record 2+ Hits.

Volpe had a tough series in his last two games, going 0-for-9. Yet, he's still hitting .324 on the season with a .394 wOBA. With how the last two games have gone, it says that he's due to get back in the hit column. Volpe already has six multi-hit games this season, totaling 22 hits overall. He drives the ball against lefties with a .399 wOBA and .894 OPS against them.

The Yankees' shortstop is the best choice to run with tonight.

Mitch Haniger has returned to the Seattle Mariners this season and is off to a good start hitting at the top of their lineup.

Haniger has been hitting in the top four, giving him a great role that means more at-bats. That's what I'm looking for tonight with Haniger, going with him to Record 3+ Total Bases.

Seattle is headed to Coors Field to take on the Colorado Rockies. As always with Coors, it's a perfect time to pick from the opposing team against the Rockies. Colorado will be starting Dakota Hudson tonight, who has the worst implied total against him at an impressive 5.85.

Hudson has been alright so far, posting a 4.15 ERA and 3.72 FIP. However, he does have the worst fly-ball rate of his career through three starts, sitting at 34.5%. Hudson has allowed just one home run, but things can certainly change when at Coors Field.

The main reason to like Haniger over any other option on the Mariners is due to what he's done so far. Recording three or more total bases won't be easy, but his ability to hit fly balls in his career should help him out. He's got three homers in 2024 while having a career fly-ball rate of 39.6%. Haniger's .376 wOBA and .185 ISO highlight what he's doing right, which should see him show up tonight.

I like Haniger to Hit a Home Run (+500), too.

