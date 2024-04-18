Up & Adams: Thursday, April 18th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on the possibility of four quarterbacks going in the first four picks of the NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles looking to improve their offense this season, and one thing to know about former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson ahead of the draft.

Next, NBA insider Shams Charania talks about the Play-In Tournament matchups with the Sacramento Kings facing the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls going against the Miami Heat, WNBA player Caitlin Clark nearing an endorsement deal with Nike, and the future for the Golden State Warriors.

After that, former Southern California Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice discusses the key to his breakout season, playing with quarterback Caleb Williams in college, and the biggest challenge of being Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice’s son.

Finally, offensive line coach Duke Manyweather highlights what makes his training program different than others, why is former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt special, and the key for offensive lineman to be successful in the NFL.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

