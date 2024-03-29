menu item
March Madness Prop Bets 2024

FanDuel Sportsbook is your home for Men’s Basketball props. Find hundreds of prop bets throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament, from Selection Sunday to the Final Four.

March Madness Prop Bets 2024
NCAA Mens Basketball Championship 2024
East Region Winner
South Region Winner
Midwest Region Winner
West Region Winner
1st Half Total Points
2nd Half Total Points
Will There be Overtime?
March Madness Bracket

How Do I Start March Madness Prop Betting at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and sign up! Consider checking out the website’s bet preview window to determine risk-reward figures before considering that first wager. However, it’s best to check whether your state allows legal online betting.

Are Online Sports Bets Legal in My State?

Sports betting is now legalized in over 30 states! Head over to FanDuel’s interactive sports-betting legalization map to get the latest on your state’s progress toward legal sports betting.

What Are the Odds of a Perfect March Madness Bracket?

The odds of predicting a perfect bracket are 1-in-9.2 quintillion, according to mathematicians. Others believe that the chances of picking a perfect bracket are far better than the “9.2 quintillion” claim, but not enough to take solace in. It would still take a 1-in-millions string of good fortune to get just the Round of 64 exactly correct, even according to optimistic stats experts.

How Much Can I Win Gambling on Futures?

Although it is uncommon for a “Cinderella” team to reach the Final Four, bettors occasionally score on a jackpot in futures. UConn was a 95-to-1 underdog going into the 2014 tourney, meaning that futures gamblers who picked the Huskies to win a title were rewarded with nearly $100 on the dollar when the bets paid off in April.

Where Can I Find More Sports Betting Tutorials?

FanDuel has all the information you need! Click to read any of the following tutorials on betting major sports and understanding the odds: An overview of how to read and calculate sports betting odds. A primer on betting the National Football League. FanDuel’s guide to understanding and playing parlay bets.