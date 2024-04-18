MLB.TV Free Game of the Day Betting Picks for Rangers-Tigers (4/18/24)

The lengthy MLB season can cause some games to get lost in the shuffle, but MLB.TV provides fans with a Free Game of the Day throughout the regular season that can also be seen on FanDuel TV+ here, or also available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds: Spread, Total, and Moneyline

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Spread: Rangers -1.5 (+150)

Rangers -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5

8.5 Moneyline: Rangers: -106 Tigers: -110



Best Bet

The Texas Rangers (10-9) and Detroit Tigers (10-8) will cap off their four-game series this afternoon, and it seems offense will win out in this one.

Jack Leiter will make his major league debut for the Rangers. The former No. 2 overall pick has struggled in the minors. Last season he posted a 5.19 ERA in stints with both Double-A and Triple-A. He comes in as just the eighth-ranked prospect in Texas' below-average farm system, which isn't a glowing review of how he could fare in the majors, although he's fared better so far in 2024 than he has previously.

I'd be really surprised if Leiter managed to leave this game without giving up a couple of runs. Past him, the Rangers own one of the worst bullpens in baseball, sporting a 4.93 ERA (eighth-worst).

Kenta Maeda will be on the bump for Detroit. Through three starts, Maeda's stat line includes 15 IP, 10 ER, 4 H, and 10 Ks -- good for a 6.00 ERA. He also allowed four home runs in this span, and the Rangers are an intimidating powerhouse foe.

Dating back to 2023, the Rangers' active roster has been stellar against righties. As a team, they sport a .789 OPS (third-best), .190 ISO (third-best), 115 wRC+ (fourth-best), and a 36.6% hard-hit rate (second-best) against northpaws -- all while striking out at just a 20.9% rate (seventh-lowest).

I'd look for Corey Seager and Evan Carter to lead the way for Texas. Both players have been awesome against righties -- this season and last -- and should give Maeda trouble on the mound.

numberFire's game projections anticipate a 4.52-4.25 Rangers victory, which amounts to a total of 8.77 runs.

Best Props

After letting up a 1.47 HR/9 ratio in 2024, Maeda has yet to get things under control, surrendering four bombs through just 15 innings.

Seager is due for a home run and has a great chance to exploit this matchup.

Since the start of 2023, he has been sporting a .334 BA, 1.037 OPS, 179 wRC+, 48.4% hard-hit rate, and 21.1% HR/FB ratio against righties. He's also striking out at just a 14.0% rate against this handedness.

Those numbers are insane given the lengthy sample, so I'm happy to lay these +360 odds, which imply just a 21.7% probability. FanDuel Research's projections give Seager a 24.0% chance to hit a long ball this afternoon.

Since the start of 2023, Carter has posted a .304 BA, 1.037 OPS, .314 ISO, 18 wRC+, 25.0% HR/FB ratio, and a 38.7% hard-hit rate against righties.

He's off to a slow start this season but has an excellent chance to get back on the right track against a vulnerable Maeda. I definitely think Carter is worth consideration in this buy-low spot.

